Patrick Stewart's last day on the set of "Avengers: Doomsday" was extremely emotional for the entire team. The actor, who died in October at the age of 86, managed to complete work on the film despite his health problems. Director Anthony Russo said this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, UNN reports.

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According to the director, Stewart made significant efforts to perform his role and maintain interaction with his colleagues on set.

He was a person who was experiencing serious health problems, but still came to the set and worked. The fact that he was able to overcome these difficulties and deliver such a performance made this moment extremely emotional - Russo noted.

The actor died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also recalled Stewart's last day on set. According to him, the actor stood up and gave a speech to the crew. At the time, the team did not yet know for certain that it was his last day on set, but Stewart himself apparently realized it.

In "Avengers: Doomsday," Stewart will play Professor Charles Xavier — the founder of the X-Men — for the final time. The actor first portrayed the character in the 2000 film "X-Men." He later returned to the role in several installments of the franchise, as well as in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

In the new film, Stewart will appear again alongside Ian McKellen, who will play Magneto. Director Joe Russo said there will be an emotional scene between the characters dedicated to saying goodbye.

Kevin Feige noted that Marvel Studios is considering separately honoring the actor's memory in the film's final version.

"We finished filming this movie a long time ago, and he did incredible work for us. Now we are thinking about how to do something that will honor the memory of our friend," Feige said.

The cast of "Avengers: Doomsday" also includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh. Downey Jr. will play the main antagonist — Doctor Doom.

The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on December 18.