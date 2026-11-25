Illustrative photo

For the first time in history in Ukraine, a Geran jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by laser air defense. This was reported by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, adviser to the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

The "Blysk" laser air defense systems produced by Carmin Sky are demonstrating their first results in combat conditions. Recently, a combat laser installed to protect a critical infrastructure facility shot down a Geran jet-powered drone for the first time in the world - "Flash" reported.

According to him, the technology of the laser air defense system is being developed במסגרת the state program "Private Air Defense" with the support of the Brave-1 defense technology cluster.

24 companies have already joined private air defense – Ministry of Defense

Several companies in Ukraine are working on developments in the field of using lasers for air defense. Laser technologies are very complex and costly, so it is gratifying when someone has good news. It is still too early to talk about serial production of the laser. Testing is ongoing, during which the lasers are protecting critical infrastructure facilities - "Flash" concluded.

The private air defense system of "Nova Poshta" is already shooting down Russian "Shaheds"