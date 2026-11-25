The latest public beta version of WhatsApp adds a new feature that could make chatting with friends more engaging: stickers that play sound when tapped. UNN reports this, citing Engadget.

Details

It will be similar to how the app allows users to create their own stickers, including animated ones, except that audio can also be added, the publication writes. This will make it easy to recreate iconic memes, the publication notes.

According to WABetaInfo, sound stickers are included in beta update version 2.26.41.3 for Android. If you would like to try them, you can apply to participate in testing through Google Play. To create a sound sticker, open a chat, tap the sticker icon, and then tap "Create sticker." After that, you can select a video from your library, which WhatsApp will automatically convert into a sticker, the publication explains.

A new "Sound" icon will now be available in the top menu. You will need to tap it to open the new "Add sound" screen. There, you can retain the video's original sound, record a voice note or any other sound you want to use, or select an audio file saved on your phone. When you are finished, you can save the sound sticker and send it to any number of people, the publication notes.

Since this feature is experimental, you may not have access to it right now, even if you are already a beta tester. WhatsApp has not yet announced whether it will be made available to all users in the future.

WhatsApp will allow group chats with users of other messengers