WhatsApp will allow group chats with users of other messengers

WhatsApp plans to allow group chats with users of other messengers. The popular messenger is considering allowing group chats with users of other services, such as Signal or Telegram.

UNN reports with reference to T-Online.

Details

WhatsApp developers are working on a new feature that will soon allow service users to create groups with those who have accounts in other messengers. This is evidenced by the test version of WhatsApp 2.25.32.2 for Android. The idea is to allow users of the popular messenger to communicate with users of other chat services, such as Signal or Telegram - all this will be possible in WhatsApp.

With a feature called "Third-Party Groups", Meta's subsidiary WhatsApp wants to implement the requirements of the EU's Digital Market Acts (DMA).

With the law adopted two years ago, the European Commission aims to limit the power of dominant digital corporations, the so-called "Gatekeepers", and thus create fairer market conditions. Stricter rules should apply to large online platforms, such as search engines, social networks or online intermediary services. - writes T-Online.

Recall

The EU proposes a law that obliges companies to scan messages in messengers before encryption. But many experts warn that this will undermine user privacy and security.