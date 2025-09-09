Billions of users at risk: former WhatsApp manager accuses Meta of security breach

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 410 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 1120 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 2422 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 6114 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 17507 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 31545 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 35301 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27487 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 47913 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26955 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 10013 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 12681 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 9494 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 11704 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNS02:16 AM • 6876 views
Publications
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 414 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 1124 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 35301 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 28554 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 83901 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Beijing
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 16071 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 15907 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 83896 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 42745 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 46499 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The Times

Billions of users at risk: former WhatsApp manager accuses Meta of security breach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A former WhatsApp cybersecurity executive has filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that 1,500 engineers had unrestricted access to user data. This could violate a 2020 US government order.

Billions of users at risk: former WhatsApp manager accuses Meta of security breach

Approximately 1,500 engineers had unrestricted access to user data. All of this was without proper oversight. Such practices may violate a 2020 US government order.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian and RFI.

Details

Former WhatsApp cybersecurity chief, Attaullah Baig, has filed a lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court, alleging that Meta systematically ignored internal digital protection flaws in the app, thereby violating cybersecurity rules.

Baig, who served as WhatsApp's head of security from 2021 to 2025, claims that approximately 1,500 engineers had unrestricted access to user data. The former top manager's lawsuit emphasizes that the parent company Meta failed to implement basic cybersecurity measures on its instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp deleted over 6.8 million accounts linked to fraud - BBC06.08.25, 11:52 • 2786 views

According to the 115-page complaint, the company failed to rectify the consequences of hacking and account takeovers of over 100,000 accounts daily. Requests and proposed fixes were "ignored."

Baig himself claims to have repeatedly expressed his concerns to senior company executives, including WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Meta head Mark Zuckerberg.

WhatsApp Vice President of Communications Carl Woog responded:

Unfortunately, this is a familiar pattern where a former employee is fired for poor performance and then publicly makes distorted claims that misrepresent the ongoing hard work of our team.

The company emphasized that Baig resigned due to poor performance, with several senior engineers independently confirming that his work was below expectations.

Recall

Yesterday in Turkey, bandwidth was restricted for X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp.

Up to half a million rubles: from September 1, Russia will fine for advertising on Instagram and Facebook21.08.25, 20:07 • 3909 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
WhatsApp
Mark Zuckerberg
The Guardian
TikTok
San Francisco
Turkey
United States
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram