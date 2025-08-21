$41.380.02
02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Up to half a million rubles: from September 1, Russia will fine for advertising on Instagram and Facebook

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

From September 1, new rules come into force in Russia, providing for large fines for any advertising or free mentions on Instagram and Facebook. Citizens will pay up to 500 thousand rubles for posting content on these platforms.

Up to half a million rubles: from September 1, Russia will fine for advertising on Instagram and Facebook

In Russia, new rules come into force on September 1, which provide for large fines for any advertising or even free mentions on banned "extremist" platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. Citizens will have to pay up to 500 thousand rubles, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

From September 1, Russia introduces huge fines for advertising on banned "extremist" Internet resources, such as Instagram and Facebook. For placing advertisements on these and other "undesirable resources", even if it is a free integration or repost, Russian citizens will pay the state up to 500 thousand rubles (about $6 thousand).

the post says.

Such fines, which the Russian authorities justify with the slogan of "digital sovereignty", are in fact another step towards the complete informational and digital isolation of society: the Kremlin consistently restricts Russians' access to any independent sources.

Instead, the alternative to popular global services imposed by the Russian authorities – for example, the "sovereign messenger Makh" – is used to establish total digital control over people

- added the CPD.

The CPD added that by systematically tightening the screws, the Kremlin is turning Russia into a "digital concentration camp."

Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD12.08.25, 09:14 • 3252 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
WhatsApp
Telegram
Facebook
Instagram