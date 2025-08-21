In Russia, new rules come into force on September 1, which provide for large fines for any advertising or even free mentions on banned "extremist" platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. Citizens will have to pay up to 500 thousand rubles, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

From September 1, Russia introduces huge fines for advertising on banned "extremist" Internet resources, such as Instagram and Facebook. For placing advertisements on these and other "undesirable resources", even if it is a free integration or repost, Russian citizens will pay the state up to 500 thousand rubles (about $6 thousand). the post says.

Such fines, which the Russian authorities justify with the slogan of "digital sovereignty", are in fact another step towards the complete informational and digital isolation of society: the Kremlin consistently restricts Russians' access to any independent sources.

Instead, the alternative to popular global services imposed by the Russian authorities – for example, the "sovereign messenger Makh" – is used to establish total digital control over people - added the CPD.

The CPD added that by systematically tightening the screws, the Kremlin is turning Russia into a "digital concentration camp."

Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD