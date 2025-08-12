Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
05:29 AM • 6846 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62357 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112304 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 125003 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 91015 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131889 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130607 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107643 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74684 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
72%
755mm
Popular news
"Alaska with Ukraine": Mass protests are being prepared in Anchorage due to Trump's meeting with PutinPhotoAugust 11, 09:01 PM • 6418 views
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 7186 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 13403 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideo01:23 AM • 3554 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 9580 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 62357 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 112304 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 123935 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 133247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 62 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 17514 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 163037 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 118442 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 234025 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude
ChatGPT

Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

A large-scale failure in the operation of Telegram and WhatsApp messengers has been recorded in the Russian Federation. This may be part of a strategy to restrict communication in the country.

Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD

In Russia, they have started practicing blocking calls through mobile applications Telegram and WhatsApp. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

Last weekend, a large-scale failure in the operation of these messengers was recorded, and Russian users massively reported problems when trying to make an audio or video call.

According to the CCD, these tests may be part of a broader strategy to restrict communication in the Russian Federation. The center noted that in recent months, mobile internet has been regularly disconnected in many Russian regions, and the Russian Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a legislative framework for centralized mass blocking of mobile communications.

The Kremlin has various scenarios for quickly isolating the population - from targeted censorship of individual services to complete blocking of information flows from outside, the CCD noted.

The authorities of the Russian Federation are systematically tightening the screws in the information space and turning their own state into a "digital concentration camp." This means that any independent sources of information are gradually being squeezed out, and only state propaganda and strict control come in their place, the Center for Countering Disinformation clarified.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
WhatsApp
Telegram
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump