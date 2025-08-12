Russia tests blocking Telegram and WhatsApp - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale failure in the operation of Telegram and WhatsApp messengers has been recorded in the Russian Federation. This may be part of a strategy to restrict communication in the country.
In Russia, they have started practicing blocking calls through mobile applications Telegram and WhatsApp. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Details
Last weekend, a large-scale failure in the operation of these messengers was recorded, and Russian users massively reported problems when trying to make an audio or video call.
According to the CCD, these tests may be part of a broader strategy to restrict communication in the Russian Federation. The center noted that in recent months, mobile internet has been regularly disconnected in many Russian regions, and the Russian Ministry of Digital Development is preparing a legislative framework for centralized mass blocking of mobile communications.
The Kremlin has various scenarios for quickly isolating the population - from targeted censorship of individual services to complete blocking of information flows from outside, the CCD noted.
The authorities of the Russian Federation are systematically tightening the screws in the information space and turning their own state into a "digital concentration camp." This means that any independent sources of information are gradually being squeezed out, and only state propaganda and strict control come in their place, the Center for Countering Disinformation clarified.
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.