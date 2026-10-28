The private air defense system of "Nova Poshta" is already shooting down Russian "Shaheds"

The company "Nova Poshta" confirmed the first successful interceptions of Russian Shahed-type attack drones by its own air defense units. Nova group co-owner Vyacheslav Klimov said this during the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum, Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to Klimov, the company has already implemented a private air defense project and achieved results in countering Russian drones. At the same time, he did not specify the exact number of aerial targets destroyed.

The businessman emphasized that Ukrainian enterprises can take on some of the functions previously performed exclusively by the state, particularly in the area of protecting airspace.

Nearly 100 enterprises have joined the private air defense initiative

An experimental project to involve businesses in air defense was introduced by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution in November 2025.

Nearly 100 enterprises have now joined the initiative, forming around 50 mobile groups. They operate under the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Defense Express analysts note that this model makes it possible to expand the air defense system more quickly by engaging private resources and veterans with combat experience.

At the same time, there are also challenges. In particular, pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" believes that due to the rapid evolution of aerial threats, enterprises will have to update their countermeasures every three to four months, which requires significant expenditure.

In addition, the issue of liability for possible errors or damage during the operation of private air defense units remains unsettled.

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