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07:27 AM • 12153 views
Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force
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There were 16 ballistic missiles overnight — Zelenskyy on Russia's attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Zelenskyy reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 missiles and more than 280 drones. There are hits, and 12 people injured in the strike on a university campus in Kyiv.

There were 16 ballistic missiles overnight — Zelenskyy on Russia's attack

Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight on October 27. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this while reacting to the enemy's overnight strike, UNN writes.

Consequences of Russia's strike on Kyiv

"The number of people injured after Russia's strike on the university campus and surrounding area yesterday evening has risen to 12, five of them students and university staff. While emergency services were helping people and dealing with the aftermath of the first strike, the Russians used ballistic missiles again," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destruction27.10.26, 07:26 • 39161 view

What and where Russia attacked

A total of 16 ballistic missiles were launched this night. And more than 280 drones. Unfortunately, there are casualties and strikes in Kyiv, including on the Pivdennyi Bridge. This is a serious escalation in Russia's operation against our logistics. There were also strikes on Kyiv region, Vinnytsia region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Kherson region and Chernivtsi region. Almost everywhere, Russia's targets are energy facilities, logistics and ordinary urban infrastructure

- Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force27.10.26, 09:27 • 12165 views

On Patriot and other air defense systems

"Artificial and prolonged delays in the supply of interceptor packages for Patriots and NASAMS, which have unfortunately occurred recently, are directly helping Russia achieve the goals of its terrorist campaign. Every such delay means another Russian strike hitting one facility or another. Unfortunately, strikes occur every day," the President said.

"Russia is constantly taking new escalatory steps. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed to change the situation. I thank everyone who truly supports our defense of life and understands the importance of support packages arriving on time. We must bring peace closer and save lives. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy26.10.26, 13:48 • 19379 views

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