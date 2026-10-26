Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working on several fronts—with the United States, Europe, and other partners—to secure missiles for Patriot systems. In particular, for almost a month we have been awaiting Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's signature regarding missiles for "Patriots" and "NASAMS." Ukrainian officials have been instructed to discuss this with the American side once again. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media on October 26, UNN writes.

The President said that he held a conference call on the situation regarding the supply of weapons from partners and the restoration of the energy sector following Russian strikes.

On missiles for Patriot systems and more

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to him, "reported on the situation regarding the supply to Ukraine of interceptors for air defence systems, primarily for \"Patriots\"."

We are working on several fronts: with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, for almost a month we have been awaiting Mr. Hegseth's signature regarding missiles for "Patriots" and "NASAMS." I instructed them to discuss this with the American side once again. Discussions with other countries are also ongoing - Zelenskyy stated.

"Ramstein" meeting

"We separately discussed preparations for the \"Ramstein\" meeting in November. It is important to accelerate the implementation of decisions that have been on the table for some time. Each support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives. I thank everyone who genuinely provides support and, in particular, helps accelerate the delivery of critically necessary supplies," Zelenskyy noted.

On energy

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to the Head of State, reported on the work in the regions. "I thank every repair crew and all energy companies that are fully carrying out the assigned tasks. Work is continuing virtually without interruption, and we are using the equipment reserves that have been created. I am counting on timely and sufficient communication from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy, and other involved institutions regarding the replenishment of these reserves," Zelenskyy noted.

Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries