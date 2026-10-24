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Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2240 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received 24 missiles over the past 90 days.

Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "Ukraine has received only 24 Patriot interceptor missiles from the U.S. in the last three months," while it needs many more. ABC News reports this, UNN writes.

I've got from our strategic partner 24 missiles during last 90 days. We are not crying and not screaming and and but this is very important. I'm just trying to say that each missile is important

- Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News.

Ukraine is still waiting for interceptor missiles and unrestricted Starlink — Zelenskyy24.10.26, 01:23 • 9446 views

When the interviewer уточнив, "are you saying that the United States stopped Europe from sending you interceptors," Zelenskyy noted: "Not stopped, but didn't signed."

Trump administration is holding back supply of missiles for Patriot to Ukraine - WP20.10.26, 08:55 • 6553 views

Julia Shramko

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