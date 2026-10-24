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Ukraine is still waiting for interceptor missiles and unrestricted Starlink — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Ukraine has still not received the promised interceptor missiles. Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield are complicating defense against Russian attacks.

Ukraine is still waiting for interceptor missiles and unrestricted Starlink — Zelenskyy

Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield for Ukraine are still in effect, while the supply of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic missiles is still delayed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is waiting for the interceptors that had already been agreed upon, but they still have not arrived.

This is a real problem because the Russians are attacking us almost every day. All this is happening while we continue fairly successful operations at the front. We are continuing to hold the defense. It has become more difficult—partly because of the policy regarding Starlink and Starshield and the speed restrictions

- the head of state noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that "our front line continues to hold, and I am proud of how strong our people are."

Reminder

As of Friday morning, October 23, Ukrainian interceptors still could not use high-speed internet to shoot down Russian attack drones or conduct mid-range operations.

Amid the Starlink scandal, Musk accused Ukraine’s elites of profiting from the war and hinted at the “bribery” of politicians in the United States23.10.26, 21:18 • 14123 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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