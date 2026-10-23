Elon Musk

Businessman Elon Musk criticized the Ukrainian elites over their alleged enrichment from foreign inflows and also accused Ukrainians of financing political campaigns in America itself, UNN reports.

In fact, a situation has developed in Ukraine in which the interests of the elites and ordinary citizens are radically different. The former have become considerably richer from the hundreds of billions of dollars flowing into Ukraine, while the children of the latter are being mobilized—to die in the trenches - Musk wrote on X.

Moreover, according to the businessman, some of this U.S. taxpayers’ money returns through complex "money-laundering" schemes to finance political campaigns in America itself.

That is why some politicians are more concerned about Ukraine’s fate than America’s! - Musk stated.

We remind you

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials, that U.S. President Donald Trump called Elon Musk and asked him to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of the Starlink system.

However, Musk himself says that he does not determine the restrictions for SpaceX’s Starshield system, which Ukraine uses. According to him, the system is controlled by the U.S. government, and the final decision on limiting its speed or use is made by the U.S. president.

We add

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier on Thursday stated that Starlink’s operating speed in Ukraine had not been restored. He also added that he hopes to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the coming days.

The Wall Street Journal writes, citing officials, that Trump expressed his dissatisfaction to Musk that the system’s operating speed remained limited to around 100 miles per hour (160 km/h).

On Wednesday, Marco Rubio noted that decisions regarding Ukraine’s access to Starlink depended on the company that owns SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk, rather than on the White House.

Context

Ukraine uses Starlink to provide communications on the battlefield and control drones. Restrictions on the operation of this satellite service hindered the performance of tasks using drones—both during offensive operations and as part of air defense—in the confrontation with russia.