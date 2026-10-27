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Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10288 views

Russia launched ballistic missiles and 280 drones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 257 targets, including two ballistic missiles; hits were recorded\nat 25 locations.

Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force

Russia struck Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 280 drones during the night of October 27. Two ballistic Iskander/S-400 missiles and 255 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 27 (starting at 18:00 on October 26), the enemy attacked with:

  • Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia's Bryansk region;
    • 280 Shahed-type attack UAVs (69 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

      Where Russia struck

      "The main direction of the strike was Kyiv," the statement said.

      Southern Bridge in Kyiv after the Russian strike - Klitschko showed the aftermath27.10.26, 08:21 • 3732 views

      How the air defense forces performed

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

      According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 257 enemy targets:

      • 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;
        • 255 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (56 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations continue.

          Hits by the enemy's air-attack weapons were recorded at 25 locations, as well as the falling of downed targets (debris) at 16 locations.

          Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destruction27.10.26, 07:26 • 37995 views

          Julia Shramko

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