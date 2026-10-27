Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destruction

In the evening of October 26 and overnight into October 27, Russian forces attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with missiles, aerial bombs, artillery and drones. At least 2 people were killed in Kharkiv, a teenager was among those injured in Zaporizhzhia region, and transport infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv. This was reported by local authorities and the Ukrainian Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

During the overnight attack, a series of powerful explosions rang out in the capital. Russian forces carried out several successive launches of ballistic missiles toward Kyiv. The Southern Bridge and metro infrastructure were damaged as a result of the strike. According to the city authorities, trains are running between "Syrets" – "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" – "Chervonyi Khutir" stations. Passengers are urged to take the restrictions into account when planning trips.

Earlier, one death and several injuries had been reported.

Overnight in Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces destroyed 22 Russian drones.

Zaporizhzhia region

Five people were injured as a result of Russian attacks, including a 17-year-old boy. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Overall, during the day, Russian forces carried out 908 strikes on 59 settlements in the region.

In particular, the occupiers carried out 25 airstrikes, 187 artillery shellings and 7 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems. The enemy also used 689 drones, mostly FPV drones.

Local authorities received 181 reports of damage to residential buildings, cars and infrastructure facilities.

Kharkiv

On the evening of October 26, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district several times.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported repeated strikes, one of which caused a major fire.

According to the latest available data, 2 people were killed and 4 more were injured as a result of the shelling.

Apartment buildings and private homes, as well as cars, were damaged in the district.

Information about the consequences of the Russian attacks is being clarified.

In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the Southern Bridge—metro service was partially suspended and bus routes were changed