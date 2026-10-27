In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the Southern Bridge—metro service was partially suspended and bus routes were changed

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, a strike on the Southern Bridge was recorded. Metro infrastructure was damaged, causing part of the train service on the green line to be temporarily suspended. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, while the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified changes to public transport operations, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, due to damage to the metro infrastructure on the Southern Bridge, trains are temporarily not running between the Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations.

At the same time, all stations on the red metro line are open to passengers. Trains are running between Akademmistechko and Lisova stations, despite the damage sustained the previous day by the section between Darnytsia and Chernihivska stations, as well as the exits from Lisova station.

How public transport is operating after the attack

Because of the closure of the Southern Bridge and restrictions on metro operations, the city authorities are increasing surface public transport services.

Fifteen buses will operate on temporary bus route No. 1-M to reduce pressure on the red metro line.

Bus routes No. 22 and No. 91 are also being changed. Because of the closure of the Southern Bridge, they will run via the Darnytskyi Bridge.

Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missile

The number of buses on route No. 22 will be increased to 14. Another 5 buses will operate on a shortened route between Trostianetska Street and Lybidska metro station.

Four buses will be added to route No. 91, bringing the total number of vehicles transporting passengers to 7.

The Kyiv City Military Administration urged Kyiv residents to plan their trips in advance and follow official announcements about changes to public transport operations.

Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital