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Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3030 views

During the night of October 27, the Russian Federation carried out numerous ballistic missile launches at Kyiv. There is currently no information about damage or casualties.

Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital
Illustrative photo

During the night of October 27, Russian forces carried out a series of ballistic missile launches toward Kyiv. Powerful explosions rang out in the capital, and the missile attack is continuing. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels, UNN writes.

Details

At 03:25, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used. Just 2 minutes later, the military detected the first missile, which was heading toward the capital.

Subsequently, reports of new launches came in practically without interruption. In particular, the Air Force warned of ballistic missiles heading toward Kyiv at 03:28, 03:29, 03:31, 03:33, 03:34, and 03:36.

Explosions are ringing out in Kyiv; the danger continues

According to monitoring channels, Russian forces were launching missiles one after another, and a series of powerful explosions rang out in the capital.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of other regions due to the threat of ballistic strikes.

As of the time of the reports, no information about possible damage or casualties had been received.

The missile threat persists. Residents of the capital are advised to remain in shelters until the official all-clear for the air raid is announced.

Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missile26.10.26, 23:17 • 12369 views

Stepan Haftko

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