Zelenskyy reported that the Russians struck one of the universities and residential neighborhoods in Kyiv with a ballistic missile

Russian forces launched a ballistic strike on the grounds of one of Kyiv's universities and nearby residential neighborhoods. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported deaths and injuries, and also stressed that there are no military facilities near the sites of the strikes, UNN writes.

Details

According to the head of state, Russian missiles hit virtually the university campus, Kyoto Park, the area near a metro station, and residential buildings.

Rescue operations are underway at the sites of the strikes. The exact number of casualties is not yet known, and people may remain under the rubble.

Zelenskyy called on partners to speed up air defense deliveries

The missiles struck very crowded places, and there is not a single military facility nearby. This is a strike directly on the city, on infrastructure – Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also warned of the possibility of repeated strikes. According to him, Russia continues to attack both Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and communities with Shahed drones.

Against the backdrop of yet another attack, Zelenskyy criticized delays in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine.

Artificial delays in air defense supplies for Ukraine contribute to terror. It is important that political agreements be promptly implemented at the command level – the president said.

He also stressed that Ukraine needs means to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. In his opinion, this would make it possible to protect civilians more effectively from shelling.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to strengthen support for Ukraine and stressed that Russia bears responsibility for continuing the war and for the deaths of people.

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles – one person was killed, five were injured, and a hospital was damaged