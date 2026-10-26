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Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles – one person was killed, five were injured, and a hospital was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: one person was killed and five were injured. Residential buildings, the metro, and a hospital intensive care unit were damaged.

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles – one person was killed, five were injured, and a hospital was damaged

In the evening of October 26, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. At least one person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the strikes. Damage to residential buildings and a medical facility was also recorded. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

Details

According to the mayor, a strike was recorded near one of the metro stations in the Desnianskyi district. In addition, an ambulance crew heading to a call came under fire.

Also in the Desnianskyi district, the Russian strike hit near a residential building. According to preliminary information, trapped people may be inside.

A medical facility was damaged in the capital

In the Dniprovskyi district, one of the medical facilities was damaged as a result of the attack. The blast wave shattered windows in the intensive care unit.

In addition, a Russian missile hit a building on the grounds of a non-residential development. Near one of the supermarkets, a dead person was reportedly found, according to preliminary information.

The Ukrainian Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used. During the attack, residents of the capital heard explosions.

Information about the consequences of the shelling and the number of casualties is being clarified.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — preliminary reports indicate an impact near a metro station; there are casualties26.10.26, 22:21 • 2140 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
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Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv