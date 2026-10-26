Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — preliminary reports indicate an impact near a metro station; there are casualties

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. A preliminary strike was recorded in the Desnianskyi district near a metro station; there are casualties. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

In the Desnianskyi district, preliminary reports indicate a strike near one of the metro stations - the statement said

It is reported that an ambulance medical team responding to a call came under fire. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

We remind you

A Russian drone struck critical infrastructure in Bukovyna. Electricity was cut off in part of Chernivtsi due to damage to an energy facility.