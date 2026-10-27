Southern Bridge in Kyiv after the Russian strike - Klitschko showed the aftermath

Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

The extent of the damage to Kyiv’s Southern Bridge following the Russian strike on the night of October 27 is being assessed. This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media, showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

Experts are assessing the extent of the damage to the Southern Bridge. Traffic across the bridge is currently closed. Train service between the "Osokorky" and "Chervonyi Khutir" stations on the metro’s Green Line has also been suspended - Klitschko noted.

What other damage was caused by the Russian attack in Kyiv

According to the State Emergency Service, the aftermath of the Russian attacks as of the morning of October 27 was recorded in at least two districts of Kyiv:

during the night of October 27, two fires broke out in non-residential buildings in the Obolonskyi district. Rescuers extinguished them. Two people were reported injured;

in the evening of October 26, a university building, dormitories, residential buildings, and three cars were damaged in the Desnianskyi district. A non-residential building was also partially destroyed.

"As a result of the attacks, 1 person was killed and another 15 were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destruction