Ukraine shoots down nearly 60% of Geran-4 jet drones — General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the percentage of enemy jet-powered attack drones being shot down is gradually increasing. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to an analysis of the past three months, the average shoot-down rate for Geran-4-type UAVs was nearly 60%. The General Staff also noted that, during the repulsion of individual attacks, the effectiveness of shooting down jet-powered UAVs can reach 80%.

Tactical aviation — F-16s, Mirages, and MiG-29s — currently plays a significant role in destroying jet-powered UAVs. At the same time, strengthening our "small air defense" amid a shortage of surface-to-air guided missiles is an important issue, and considerable attention is being paid to it today. "Small air defense" refers to anti-aircraft systems such as the Gepard, Shilka, and the latest Skynex, Skyranger, and Terrahawk Paladin systems, interceptor drones, as well as mobile fire teams from all components of Ukraine's Defense Forces — the statement said.

We would remind you

Recently, Ukraine received ammunition from Denmark for F-16 fighter jets to shoot down jet-powered Shaheds. This concerns 50,000 rounds of 20 mm ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets.