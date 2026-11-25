Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Margus Tsahkna

Kyiv is awaiting a date from the American side for a new meeting, which should already be quadrilateral. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after a meeting with Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, according to UNN.

Ukraine has done a great deal to fully include Europe in the peace track with America, and now we are awaiting a date from the American side for a new meeting, which should already be quadrilateral - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and Europe will hold consultations on negotiations on November 25 — Budanov

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The President also provided information about Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia is investing heavily in attempts to destroy the normality of life, so everything that supports Ukraine’s resilience is important.

Budanov expects a four-way meeting on peace could take place before Christmas

The head of state noted that Ukraine’s priorities now and throughout the winter are supporting the energy sector, protecting infrastructure, strengthening air defense, and building shelters, particularly in schools and kindergartens. Estonia’s capabilities to meet these needs were discussed, as was preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Estonia at the beginning of next year.

The negotiations and future security guarantees were also discussed in detail.