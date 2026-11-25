Ukraine and Europe are to hold consultations on November 25. The negotiation process is moving forward gradually and more or less according to plan. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, reports Novyny.LIVE, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, there are to be scheduled consultations by phone between us and our European partners. In other words, the idea is to work according to plan. We will see over time what it leads to - Budanov said at the event “Dialogue for Unity.”

Recall

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that “a strong European team will take part in the next round of peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the EU will assess progress based on Russia’s actions, not just its words.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissively commented on Europe’s role in the negotiations regarding Ukraine.