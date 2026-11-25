Kyrylo Budanov

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov hopes that a working meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia will take place by Christmas, UNN reports, citing Novyny.LIVE.

Budanov also assessed the possibility of Europeans participating in the talks: "Time will tell; I think that in some format, this is realistic."

Regarding the composition of the delegations, the head of the OP noted that what matters more is which issues will be discussed at the meeting.

Ukraine and Europe will hold consultations on negotiations on November 25 — Budanov

We would like to remind you

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that "a strong European team will take part in the next round of peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, and the EU will assess progress based on Russia's actions, not merely its words."