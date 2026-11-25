photo: Vitali Klitschko's Telegram channel

On Friday, November 27, volunteers will be able to help install Ukraine’s main New Year’s tree at Kyiv’s Sophia Square—to create a real Christmas tree from nearly 3,000 branches. This was reported by Ihor Dobrutsky, president of Folk Ukraine, which is responsible for organizing the New Year’s festivities, according to UNN.

We are looking for and inviting volunteers to help install Ukraine’s main New Year’s tree at Sophia Square in Kyiv. There is a lot of work ahead, and we really need your help. Together, we will spread out thousands of conifer branches so that our tree becomes lush and beautiful - Dobrutsky wrote.

He noted that on November 27 and 28, he would welcome everyone willing to take part in assembling the tree from 12:00 and throughout the day.

Over Saturday and Sunday, we have to create a real Christmas tree from nearly 3,000 branches. That is why I need help. This is a wonderful opportunity to become part of the country’s New Year’s history. And when the main tree lights up, you will be able to proudly say to your children, friends, and relatives: "I helped create it - Dobrutsky added.

As a reminder

Ukraine’s capital is preparing for the winter holidays—from December 5 to 31, seasonal fairs selling natural conifer trees and New Year’s decorations will traditionally be held in the capital.