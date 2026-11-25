Andriy Osipov, who appears in the film "Carthage-2" by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) under the pseudonym "Criminal," commented for the first time on his relationship with Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka and spoke about the circumstances of their acquaintance. In an exclusive interview with UNN, he said that Vasyl Maliuk introduced him to Duka and that their communication concerned matters of interest to the SBU.

UNN managed to obtain Andriy Osipov's first interview after NABU published the film "Carthage-2," in which he appears. Since July 30, 2026, Osipov has been held in a temporary detention facility, so journalists had no opportunity to speak with him in person. The editorial team was able to send questions through his lawyer and receive written answers.

One of the central episodes of the NABU film "Carthage-2" involved alleged links between representatives of the criminal underworld and law enforcement agencies. Among those mentioned in the anti-corruption bureau's materials is SBU Major General Serhii Duka, who previously served as First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, and Andriy Osipov, whom the filmmakers present under the pseudonym "Criminal."

UNN asked Osipov about the circumstances of his acquaintance with Duka and the nature of their relationship.

The editorial team publishes Andriy Osipov's questions and answers without changes.

NABU published a film with recordings titled "Carthage-2." The recordings allegedly contain wiretaps of your conversations with other individuals involved in the case. Is it really your voice on the recordings? In its film, NABU described the roles of the participants in "Carthage-2" — in your opinion, do they correspond to reality?

I have not seen the film itself and cannot comment! Since I am being held in a temporary detention facility in a single-occupancy cell, I have no idea what is happening outside. I discussed this with my lawyer; it is a mistake to take everything "Mexican" says at face value!

When and under what circumstances did you meet Serhii Duka? Who introduced you, and at whose initiative? Can it be said that you carried out "certain assignments" at Duka's request? Do you know whether Duka was acquainted with "Mexican" and whether they communicated?

I met Serhii Duka in 2020–2021; I cannot say exactly! Vasyl Maliuk introduced us; it was his initiative to arrange our meeting. We were introduced because the SBU was interested in certain information that I possessed. I cannot provide more details at this time!

What was your relationship with the general – personal, business-related, or connected exclusively with his activities in law enforcement? How often did you communicate, and what issues did you discuss?

Our communication was обусловлено Duka's work-related matters; he was interested in the influence of Russian thieves in Ukraine, the establishment of agent networks by them, and the shadow circulation of weapons in the country.

Did you and Duka have any financial relationship? Did you give him money or other material valuables personally or through intermediaries? If so, what amounts were involved, what were they for, and how were they transferred?

There were no financial relations between us; I did not give him any money or valuables. Neither personally nor through intermediaries!

I would also like to clarify regarding my relationship with Duka that our meetings could take place both on SBU premises and in public places, since I could not constantly appear at the SBU! Yegor was never acquainted with Duka; based on my communication with him, I can conclude that Yegor never communicated with him.

Let us recall

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an allegedly criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing undue benefits to high-ranking law enforcement officials in exchange for the unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the suspects in the "Carthage" operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office had insisted on a considerably higher amount—UAH 100 million.

The major general himself stated during the court hearing that he was unable to post such bail personally and denied any intention of going into hiding from the investigation.

Following the court's decision, SBU personnel began raising funds in support of the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pre-trial detention center. On the eve of his release from the pre-trial detention center, Serhii Duka also received expressions of support from SBU personnel defending Ukraine's independence on the front line. They recorded a video address to the general, in which they said that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.