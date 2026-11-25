Jared Kushner stated that the United States would not agree to any decisions regarding the end of the war without the consent of Ukraine and Europe. He said this in an interview, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kushner, the American side seeks to coordinate its actions as closely as possible with Ukraine and its European partners.

He emphasized that Washington is making significant efforts to end the war because it considers this beneficial for all sides.

We will not make any decisions without the consent of Europe and Ukraine – Kushner emphasized.

The US role in the negotiation process

Kushner noted that the American side had become the driving force behind the negotiation process on matters of strategy and format. At the same time, this does not mean that Washington will independently determine the content of future agreements.

As for the content and any agreements, we will not agree to anything without the consent of Europe and Ukraine. And I believe that this is probably one of the most important points – Kushner concluded.

Putin assured the United States that he would not use nuclear weapons — Kushner