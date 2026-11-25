Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed not to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine and assured Washington that he had no such intentions. U.S. representative Jared Kushner said this in a podcast with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of the Axel Springer media group, reports UNN.

"For now, Putin is showing restraint," Kushner said. "He agreed not to use nuclear weapons—which is certainly very important—and assured us that he does not intend to do so."

Kushner did not specify exactly when or in what manner Putin provided this assurance. BILD, which published excerpts from the conversation, reports that these words came in response to a question about why Putin simply does not end the war that he himself started.

Trump is ready to consider security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO Article 5, but there is a caveat — Kushner

In the same podcast, Kushner called Putin a "grandmaster of politics" and a "historical figure."

According to Kushner, as reported by BILD, Putin "almost does not believe" that ending the war will lead to a post-war settlement that would make a new conflict impossible.

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