U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has effectively become one of the key figures in American foreign policy. He is handling negotiations concerning Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran, while simultaneously running an investment business that receives funding from Middle Eastern monarchies. This is raising increasingly more questions about a possible conflict of interest. New York Magazine reports this, writes UNN.

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At 45, Jared Kushner remains one of the most influential, although formally unofficial, representatives of the Donald Trump administration. Despite holding no government position, he is involved in Washington's most important diplomatic processes, including those concerning Russia's war against Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the confrontation with Iran.

Kushner works together with U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Formally, both are under the supervision of Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio. In practice, however, Kushner acts as an independent negotiator, using personal contacts established during Trump's first presidential term.

He himself acknowledges that working simultaneously on three international crises is exhausting. At the same time, Kushner is convinced that his approach, based on personal agreements and business negotiations, may be more effective than traditional diplomacy.

Business and diplomacy: the conflict-of-interest question

One of the main criticisms of Kushner concerns his investment company, Affinity Partners, which manages approximately $6 billion in assets.

A significant portion of the company's capital comes from sovereign wealth funds of Persian Gulf countries controlled by the ruling families of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

At the same time, Kushner regularly conducts negotiations on behalf of the United States with representatives of these very countries.

His company has invested in technology startups, Israeli businesses, Burger King franchises in Brazil, and real estate in Albania. Some investment projects have already sparked political controversy.

Kushner denies any conflict of interest and claims that his business does not influence diplomatic decisions.

"Accumulating even greater wealth is not my primary goal," he says, emphasizing that his activities do not conflict with U.S. interests.

However, Democrats, who regained control of Congress after the midterm elections, plan to investigate his financial ties and his role in the Trump administration's foreign policy.

In particular, lawmakers are interested in Affinity Partners' investments in companies linked to the U.S. and Israeli defense industries.

Ukraine, Russia, and Iran: three diplomatic challenges

Kushner is convinced that international conflicts can be resolved through economic incentives and personal agreements between leaders.

However, his diplomatic initiatives have so far failed to demonstrate convincing results.

Trump is "open" to Ukraine getting guarantees similar to those under Article 5 of NATO - Kushner

In negotiations concerning Ukraine, he and Witkoff attempted to establish contact with Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly expressed concern over the American approach to the negotiations, which, in its view, may involve excessive concessions to Russia.

During previous negotiations in Miami, the Ukrainian delegation was presented with Russian proposals that effectively entailed large-scale concessions by Kyiv. Even Marco Rubio, according to reports, characterized them as "Putin's wish list."

In September, Kushner and Witkoff met with the Russian president in the Kremlin. Among the possible economic agreements discussed by the Russian side were joint energy projects and sanctions relief.

Kushner denies that such proposals determined the course of the negotiations and claims that he is seeking a way to end the war.

Experts, however, caution that his approach may fail to take into account that, for Ukraine, the war is a matter of national survival, not merely a subject of economic bargaining.

Iran: the failure of negotiations and the transition to war

Diplomacy concerning Iran became another serious challenge.

At the beginning of the year, Washington tried to reach an agreement with Tehran regarding its nuclear program. Initially, the negotiations envisaged the possibility of a new compromise similar to the 2015 agreement concluded during Barack Obama’s presidency.

However, the Trump administration insisted that Iran completely abandon uranium enrichment. Tehran refused to accept such terms.

Kushner and Witkoff concluded that the Iranian side was using the negotiations in an attempt to preserve the possibility of developing nuclear weapons.

After that, Trump decided to launch a military operation against Iran.

Critics believe that Washington squandered the opportunity for a diplomatic settlement, and that the decision to launch strikes led to further escalation and increased instability in the region.

Kushner does not give a definitive answer as to whether he supported the start of the war. He merely emphasizes that his task now is to work on a new agreement.

Among the possible incentives for Iran, the creation of a $300 billion fund involving Gulf countries and private investors to rebuild the country is being discussed.

Gaza: a peace plan and ambitious investment goals

Another focus of Kushner’s work is resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

His previous diplomatic activity in the region provided the basis for the 2020 Abraham Accords, which envisaged the normalization of relations between Israel and a number of Arab states.

However, critics believe that these agreements effectively pushed the Palestinian issue into the background.

After Trump returned to the White House, Kushner once again joined negotiations on Gaza. Together with Witkoff, he developed a 20-point plan that envisaged a cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the creation of an international mechanism to oversee the reconstruction of the Strip.

In October 2025, Kushner and Witkoff held a direct meeting with representatives of Hamas in Egypt. An agreement was subsequently reached, and the hostages were released.

The next stage was to be the large-scale reconstruction of Gaza.

Kushner presented a vision of the Strip’s future as a modern coastal megacity with hotels, resorts, and skyscrapers. At the first stage, the Board of Peace planned to raise $2.45 billion for urgent needs—clearing rubble, repairing hospitals, and establishing temporary housing.

However, implementation of the plan is effectively blocked. Israel does not agree to a full transition to the next stage, while representatives of the Palestinian transitional administration still cannot begin working directly in Gaza.

Kushner warns that Israel risks becoming an international pariah if it continues its current policy.

Family ties and political influence

Kushner’s influence on U.S. foreign policy is largely explained by his personal relationship with Trump.

During Trump’s first presidential term, he worked in the White House alongside his wife, Ivanka Trump. After the term ended, the couple moved to Miami and focused on their private lives and business.

Kushner claims that he did not plan to return to diplomacy after Trump’s election victory. However, he later once again found himself at the center of international negotiations.

Former U.S. officials compare his role to the influence of court advisers to 18th-century monarchs, when personal proximity to the ruler could be more important than an official position.

Trump is ready to consider security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO Article 5, but there is a caveat — Kushner