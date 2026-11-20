American envoy Jared Kushner said that U.S. President Donald Trump is open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO’s mutual-defense clause, but stressed that Washington must also protect its own interests. UNN reports this, citing The Guardian.

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Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ukraine’s allies to "reopen the question" of Ukraine becoming a member of the military alliance.

From America’s point of view, providing security guarantees similar to Article 5 is truly a very important matter. And I think President Trump is open to it, but obviously, it must be in America’s interests. We also need to make sure that this is part of a broader security package - said Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, at a press conference in Germany.

Kushner’s comments came after Ukraine’s allies gathered for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to underscore support for Kyiv nearly five years after Russia’s 2022 invasion and to insist on Europe’s role in future peace negotiations.

Kushner added on Thursday, November 19, that "we have gotten the Russians accustomed to this concept, whereby any security guarantees for Ukraine would be based on Article 5." He noted that this aligns with Moscow’s intention "not to have another war" after this conflict ends, while acknowledging "skepticism" about this position.

Macron urged Ukraine’s allies to do the "maximum" to supply the necessary air-defense systems, as well as to reconsider Ukraine’s accession to NATO. "Faced with the maximalist nature of Russia’s position, I believe that we need to reopen the question of Ukraine joining NATO," the French president said in Berlin.

"Anyone who has the ability to provide the means to protect Ukrainian civilians must do so now," he said, adding that the priority is to send missile-defense systems and interceptor missiles.

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s response to the bombing of the Kerch Bridge to Crimea would be "painful," after Ukraine struck the strategic link for the third time this week.

On Friday, November 20, following Putin’s threat, a Russian ballistic missile attack hit three bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv and killed three people, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported, which, as the publication notes, was the largest strike on the routes connecting Ukraine’s capital’s left and right banks since the beginning of the war. The missiles hit the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi bridge crossing, as well as the Darnytskyi and Southern bridges, Kyiv’s mayor said on Telegram, resulting in the closure or restriction of traffic. He added that around 15 people were injured. The strikes also caused fires and damaged critical infrastructure and buildings. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, a Russian drone damaged a hospital, injuring four people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Thursday’s Coalition of the Willing summit was jointly organized by the leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France shortly after unprecedented trilateral talks in China between Trump, Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. China, Russia, and the United States said after the talks that they had agreed on a declaration of peace, but the statement did not mention the war in Ukraine. At the European coalition meeting in Berlin, outrage was expressed over the favorable optics surrounding the trilateral meeting, the publication reports. "Mr. Putin is not our friend and never will be," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in response to Trump.

"Putin and Xi are not our friends" – the West reacted sharply to Trump's summit in China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he expects new peace talks on the war in Ukraine to "take place soon," and that Europe will now have a seat at the negotiating table alongside the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. Speaking in Berlin, Merz did not name a date and added that "we are looking for locations on neutral territory," naming the United Arab Emirates as a possible venue. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: "I hope this message will be heard very clearly in Moscow. However long it takes, we will stand by Ukraine and will not waver."

A wave of Russian daytime strikes on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, claimed one life and damaged the historic St. Volodymyr's Cathedral, as well as the embassies of Austria and the Netherlands. "Russia has been terrorizing Kyiv with drones all day... It is currently known that at least four people have been injured and one person has been killed," Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.