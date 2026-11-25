The man who set himself on fire near the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on November 25 is probably a Ukrainian citizen and holds a Pole’s Card. This is reported by the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, writes UNN.

Details

Grzegorz Schetyna, a Polish senator from the "Civic Coalition," disclosed information about the injured man's origins on the TVP Info channel. He referred to data from Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

We have information from the Interior Ministry that this was a young man, a Ukrainian with a Pole’s Card. He is in very serious condition — the senator said.

What is known about the injured man

According to Polish media reports, the man was hospitalized. Officers of Poland’s State Protection Service who were nearby the Presidential Palace provided him with first aid.

Polish law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident. There has not yet been separate official confirmation of the injured man's citizenship from the police or Poland’s Interior Ministry.

In Warsaw, a man set himself on fire in front of the Presidential Palace