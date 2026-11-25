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In the center of the Polish capital, a man set himself on fire. The incident occurred opposite the Presidential Palace. RMF MAXX writes about this, reports UNN.

The dramatic incident occurred on Tuesday after 5 p.m. opposite the Presidential Palace, in front of the Ministry of Culture building. Witnesses who saw the incident said that everything happened very quickly. The victim doused himself with a flammable substance and then caught fire. It happened in an instant, and the flames were large. Someone tried to put them out with a jacket, but the flames were so large that it was difficult. They then began extinguishing the fire with fire extinguishers - the publication writes.

It is reported that an ambulance, the fire service, and police are working at the scene.

A spokesperson for the State Protection Service emphasized that SOP officers were the first to respond: they provided the man with assistance and called the emergency services.

Junior Brigadier General Wojciech Kapczynski of the Warsaw fire service said that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the man was under the care of an emergency medical team.

We remind you

On Saturday, November 7, dramatic events unfolded in the very heart of Kraków. According to eyewitnesses, shots were fired at the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny).