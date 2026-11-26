The mayor of the Russian city of Sochi, Andrey Proshunin, signed a resolution restricting the right to parachute jumps for individuals included in the register of so-called temporary restrictive measures. This is stated in Resolution No. 3691 dated November 23, UNN reports.

Details

The document provides for refusing to issue permits not only for parachute jumps, but also for demonstration flights, drone launches, aviation operations, and the lifting of tethered balloons.

When reviewing applications, officials will check applicants against a special register of Russia's Ministry of Justice. It includes Russians who are abroad and who, according to the Russian authorities, evade criminal sentences or certain administrative penalties.

Who has been affected by the new ban

The register has been maintained since October 2026. Among those listed are Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Ekaterina Shulman, Yuri Dud, Lyubov Sobol, Maxim Katz, and Tatyana Lazareva. As of November, the list contained 35 people.

In addition to restrictions on parachute jumps, the Russian authorities may prohibit these people from disposing of property, obtaining foreign passports through consulates, taking out loans, registering real estate and vehicles, and using a number of electronic government services.

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