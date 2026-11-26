In Russia, they have gone as far as banning opposition figures from parachute jumping—a measure devised by the mayor of Sochi
Kyiv • UNN
The Sochi mayor’s decree restricts parachute jumping, flights, and drone launches for individuals included in the register. The list contains 35 people.
The mayor of the Russian city of Sochi, Andrey Proshunin, signed a resolution restricting the right to parachute jumps for individuals included in the register of so-called temporary restrictive measures. This is stated in Resolution No. 3691 dated November 23, UNN reports.
Details
The document provides for refusing to issue permits not only for parachute jumps, but also for demonstration flights, drone launches, aviation operations, and the lifting of tethered balloons.
When reviewing applications, officials will check applicants against a special register of Russia's Ministry of Justice. It includes Russians who are abroad and who, according to the Russian authorities, evade criminal sentences or certain administrative penalties.
Who has been affected by the new ban
The register has been maintained since October 2026. Among those listed are Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Ekaterina Shulman, Yuri Dud, Lyubov Sobol, Maxim Katz, and Tatyana Lazareva. As of November, the list contained 35 people.
In addition to restrictions on parachute jumps, the Russian authorities may prohibit these people from disposing of property, obtaining foreign passports through consulates, taking out loans, registering real estate and vehicles, and using a number of electronic government services.
"Ukraine guarantees security" - Zelenskyy proposed that Lukashenko bring Putin and fly to Kyiv24.11.26, 22:50 • 20508 views