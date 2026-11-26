Donetsk's "Shakhtar" lost to Turkey's "Fenerbahçe" 0:1 in the match of the 5th round of the main stage of the Champions League. This was reported by UNN.

Details

After 5 matches played, the "Miners" have 4 points to their credit and sit 26th in the league table. Currently, the Ukrainian club is outside the top 24, which grants the right to continue competing in the tournament.

Arda Turan's side will play their next Champions League match against Slovakia's "Slovan" from Bratislava.

Other results from the Champions League matchday

Spain's "Barcelona" thrashed Azerbaijan's "Sabah" 4:1, "Villarreal" narrowly defeated Prague's "Slavia" 1:0, and Madrid's "Atlético" overcame Norway's "Viking" 2:0.

England's "Liverpool" thrashed Belgium's "Brugge" 3:0, Milan's "Inter" defeated Germany's "Stuttgart" 2:0, while France's "Lille" beat Munich's "Bayern" 2:1.

Two more matches ended in identical 2:2 draws. France's PSG shared the points with Italy's "Roma", while Lisbon's "Sporting" drew with England's "Manchester United".

A buyer has been found for Dnipro-Arena — the stadium may finally be sold at auction