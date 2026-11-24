"PrivatBank" has found a buyer for the "Dnipro-Arena" football stadium and the training base in Prydniprovske after five attempts. The stadium will be sold to "Real Estate 7" for UAH 56.2 million, which is 60% less than during the first attempted sale in September. UNN reports this, citing data from Prozorro.Sale.

Details

The auction for the purchase of the "Dnipro-Arena" football stadium and training base began on Tuesday, November 24, at 11:45 a.m. "Real Estate 7" turned out to be the only company to attend the auction.

It is worth noting that in October, PrivatBank once again put "Dnipro-Arena" and the training base up for sale, reducing the lot's price by more than UAH 20 million. At that time, the lot was valued at UAH 118.3 million, but the auction did not take place because there were no bidders.

“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"

On November 6, PrivatBank put the stadium up for auction for the fifth time, reducing the price by more than 50%—to UAH 55 million 633 thousand. As previously noted, "Real Estate 7" turned out to be the only company to attend the auction and offered UAH 56.21 million for the properties. The company must also pay VAT of UAH 11 million 242 thousand, bringing the asset's total cost to UAH 67 million 452 thousand.

What is known about the company and its owners

According to the analytical portal YouControl, LLC "Real Estate 7" was registered only in April of this year with authorized capital of UAH 10 thousand. The company is registered in Dnipro, and its main activity is leasing and operating its own or leased real estate.

The company's ultimate beneficial owners are Vladyslav Shtipelman (32.5%), Dmytro Kharchenko, Ruslan Shostak, and Oleksii Markov—22.5% each.

Vladyslav Shtipelman owns a number of companies, including Sol Union Group, a Ukrainian group of manufacturing and trading companies headquartered in Dnipro that specializes in the production and packaging of food products, ready-made meals (in particular, under the Neo Food brand), and grocery products.

Dmytro Kharchenko owns, among others, Vertex Group, a Ukrainian development company that has operated for more than 15 years and has over 350,000 m² of completed and commissioned real estate. The company implements residential and commercial real estate projects, accompanying them from concept and construction through operation and resident services.

Ruslan Shostak is a co-owner of "Rush," which operates the EVA chain of beauty, health, and home-goods stores, and is also a co-owner of LLC "Omega," which owns the Varus supermarket chain.

Oleksii Markov is head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Football Association.

It should be noted that the arena has not yet officially been sold. PrivatBank will be able to transfer the real estate to the new owner after full payment and receipt of permission from the Antimonopoly Committee or confirmation that such permission is not required. The land plots beneath the sports facilities are municipally owned. The winner must sign the protocol, make the payment, and conclude the sale and purchase agreement.

"Since childhood, I supported our "Dnipro" and dreamed that one day I would be able to do something for football in my hometown myself. That is why I am very happy that my friends from the INSPIRA business club and I won the auction, and that "Dnipro-Arena" and the base in Prydniprovske will remain in the hands of Dnipro residents. I believe that the arena's loudest football evenings are still ahead," Markov wrote on Facebook.

Ruslan Shostak also added: "It was crucial for me that the stadium remain owned by Dnipro residents. We all supported FC "Dnipro" and remember how this team united the city. I want those who once went to a match with their father to bring their own children to the stands in a few years."

"What Dnipro will be like in ten or twenty years also depends on the decisions we make today. For me, this is precisely the point of bringing together entrepreneurs who are ready to jointly take responsibility for projects that are important to the city. I know for certain that the time will come when we will often gather at this stadium in Dnipro. And every one of its 30,000 seats will be occupied by fans of sports teams," Shostak wrote.

What is known about the arena

"Dnipro-Arena" is a modern football stadium in the city of Dnipro, opened on September 14, 2008. The arena has a capacity of 31,003 seats. Construction of the facility lasted from 2005 to 2008 and was financed by FC "Dnipro," which at the time belonged to businessman Ihor Kolomoisky, through PrivatBank, which is currently under investigation over a number of allegations.

Until 2015, the arena was owned by the club and was actively used for Ukrainian Premier League matches, the 2009 Ukrainian Cup final, as well as home matches in the Europa League. However, after the club's financial problems—including debts to players, UEFA, and for the construction of the stadium—legal proceedings began in 2016.

In December 2016, following the nationalization of PrivatBank, the stadium became state property as part of the assets transferred to repay debts. FC "Dnipro" ceased to exist as a professional team.

PrivatBank repeatedly attempted to sell the arena, but no buyers could be found. The first such attempt took place in 2022.

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