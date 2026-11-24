On November 24, the world observes International Evolution Day, Make Friends Day, and World Walrus Day. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Great Martyr Catherine of Alexandria is honored, while under the old style, Saint Theodore the Studite is commemorated, writes UNN.

International Evolution Day (Evolution Day)

A global scientific observance established to mark the anniversary of the first publication of the foundational work by British naturalist Charles Darwin, "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life," which was published in London on November 24, 1859.

The book became a cornerstone of modern evolutionary biology, explaining the mechanisms of adaptation and speciation in living organisms. The observance is intended to promote scientific thinking, genetics, paleontology, and contemporary research into biodiversity.

Make Friends Day

An unofficial observance dedicated to the publication of the famous book by American psychologist and educator Dale Carnegie, "How to Win Friends and Influence People," published in November 1936. The date of November 24 is associated with the author's birth date in 1888.

The observance reminds us of the importance of empathy, active listening, constructive dialogue, and maintaining healthy social connections for a person's psychological well-being.

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World Walrus Day (World Walrus Day)

A global environmental observance launched in 2008 at the initiative of the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Marine Mammal Council.

The observance draws the international community's attention to the decline in the population of Arctic pinnipeds caused by the rapid melting of Arctic ice, climate change, industrial development of the continental shelf, shipping, and poaching.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers honor the memory of Saint Great Martyr Catherine of Alexandria - a highly educated Christian woman from a noble family in Alexandria, Egypt, who was thoroughly versed in philosophy and rhetoric and spoke many languages.

During a pagan festival, she openly denounced Emperor Maximinus for idolatry, defeated the empire's fifty wisest philosophers in a public debate, converting them to Christ, endured torture on the wheel, and accepted a martyr's death by beheading with a sword around 305.

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Also commemorated on this day is Saint Great Martyr Mercurius of Caesarea - a Roman military commander of Scythian origin who won fame in battle but refused to worship pagan gods on the orders of Emperor Decius and was executed.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of Saint Theodore the Studite, an abbot - a Byzantine theologian, church figure, and compiler of the strict Studite monastic rule, who courageously defended the veneration of icons and was exiled for it.

Also commemorated on this day is Saint Martyr Victor of Damascus - a Roman soldier who suffered for the Christian faith during the reign of Emperor Antoninus Pius.

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