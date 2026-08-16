Switzerland will provide Ukraine with $730,000 for the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Switzerland will allocate $730,000 to Ukraine for the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on June 15. This is reported by the Federal Council of Switzerland, according to UNN.

Details

On August 15, 2026, Switzerland participated in celebrations marking the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex through Jacques Gerber, the Federal Council's representative for Ukraine. On the occasion of this anniversary, Switzerland announced that it would allocate 600,000 Swiss francs to prepare for the restoration of the cave monastery, which was damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike in June 2026, as well as to protect it from further destruction - the statement says.

The Council noted that Ukraine continues to be the target of intense Russian air strikes. On June 15, 2026, the Dormition Cathedral and other historic structures on the grounds of the Pechersk Lavra sustained significant damage. This monastery complex is one of Ukraine's most important religious and cultural sites and is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Ukraine's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha welcomed Switzerland's decision, noting that this support is of particular importance.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the opening of the exhibition "The Nation's Spiritual Treasures. The Sacristy of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," dedicated to the 975th anniversary of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.