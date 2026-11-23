Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important meeting on protecting our energy sector - key needs for the coming weeks were identified, as well as a number of decisions for Kyiv, reports UNN.

An important meeting on protecting our energy sector. We identified key needs for the coming weeks: the necessary regulatory and administrative decisions, resource mobilization, equipment supplies, and certain personnel issues. We are pooling the capabilities of the government, state energy companies, and the private energy sector to the maximum extent possible. I thank the specialists at Ukrenergo and DTEK for their coordinated work - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the timelines for restoring electricity supplies in Odesa and the region, in Zaporizhzhia and the region, and in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. The situation and challenges in the Dnipro region were discussed separately. The steps that need to be implemented were identified. The details are currently not public due to Russia's ongoing strikes and the Russians' blatant targeting of every technical solution in our energy system that genuinely helps.

Odesa and the region return to outage schedules — energy workers make an important request

In addition, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko proposed a number of solutions for Kyiv concerning energy, infrastructure, and process organization.