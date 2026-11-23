Zelenskyy held an important meeting on protecting the energy sector — “separate solutions” are proposed for Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the needs of the power system and the restoration of electricity supplies in the regions. Separate solutions were proposed for Kyiv.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important meeting on protecting our energy sector - key needs for the coming weeks were identified, as well as a number of decisions for Kyiv, reports UNN.
An important meeting on protecting our energy sector. We identified key needs for the coming weeks: the necessary regulatory and administrative decisions, resource mobilization, equipment supplies, and certain personnel issues. We are pooling the capabilities of the government, state energy companies, and the private energy sector to the maximum extent possible. I thank the specialists at Ukrenergo and DTEK for their coordinated work
According to him, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on the timelines for restoring electricity supplies in Odesa and the region, in Zaporizhzhia and the region, and in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions. The situation and challenges in the Dnipro region were discussed separately. The steps that need to be implemented were identified. The details are currently not public due to Russia's ongoing strikes and the Russians' blatant targeting of every technical solution in our energy system that genuinely helps.
Odesa and the region return to outage schedules — energy workers make an important request23.11.26, 20:21 • 1582 views
In addition, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko proposed a number of solutions for Kyiv concerning energy, infrastructure, and process organization.
The tasks are difficult, but at the government level there is maximum support, and I expect that at the level of the city authorities, every step will also receive full assistance. I thank everyone who is working in this extraordinary time solely for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians!