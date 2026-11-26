In the Verkhovna Rada, according to Ruslan Horbenko, a Member of Parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, a bill has been registered that would allow lawmakers to serve in the military without losing their parliamentary mandates. Horbenko said this in an interview with Ukrainian media, UNN reports.

Details

The legislative initiative provides for the possibility of Members of Parliament voluntarily entering into contracts with military units. At the same time, lawmakers would be able to retain their mandates and receive the same life and health insurance guarantees as military personnel.

According to Horbenko, he has already discussed the relevant initiative with David Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction. The bill is planned to be considered in the first reading before the state budget for 2027 is adopted.

How many lawmakers are ready to go to the front

Horbenko said that some lawmakers are already willing to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The MP himself also expressed his readiness to sign a contract.

More than 10 people are already ready to sign a contract, and I am ready as well he emphasized.

At the same time, according to the lawmaker, there are currently only a few MPs who are ready to give up their mandates in order to serve in the military.

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