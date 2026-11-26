The legendary German model Veruschka, who graced hundreds of magazine covers and became one of the most prominent figures in global fashion in the 1960s, has died. This was reported by Meduza, writes UNN.

Details

Veruschka was born in 1939 in Königsberg (now Kaliningrad) into an aristocratic family. When the future supermodel was five years old, her father was executed for taking part in a plot against Adolf Hitler.

The family lost its property and, after the end of World War II, lived in refugee camps for some time.

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Veruschka gained international fame in the 1960s. She worked with renowned photographers Richard Avedon, Irving Penn and Franco Rubartelli.

By 1970, the model had appeared on 800 magazine covers. She also tried her hand at cinema, playing herself in Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni’s film "Blowup".

The German edition of Vogue calls Veruschka the first German supermodel.

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