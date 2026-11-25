The Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine’s accession to the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. The parliament reported this on November 25, UNN writes.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on Ukraine’s accession to the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (No. 0399).

The resolution was supported by 293 members of parliament.

The document provides for Ukraine to acquire the status of a member of the Governing Committee, with the right to participate in shaping the Tribunal’s operational policy, approving its budget, and resolving administrative issues.

"293 votes in favor of Ukraine joining the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of the russian federation," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Adviser and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, noted on social media.

The day before, on November 24, Vlasiuk, co-author of an article titled "The Rada must not delay the tribunal. Why it is important to open the way to a trial of putin on November 25," pointed to the importance of the November 25 vote — whether the Special Tribunal will begin operating in 2027 depends on this decision.

What is the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

The Special Tribunal is being established within the framework of the Council of Europe, with a mandate to prosecute the highest political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This crime concerns the decision to use armed force against another state, which constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, the CoE reports .

The Special Tribunal is part of the broader efforts of the Council of Europe to support Ukraine since the beginning of russia’s war of aggression.

The Special Tribunal will conduct investigations, prosecutions, and trials of persons bearing the greatest responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The Special Tribunal will fill a critical gap resulting from the jurisdictional limitations of the International Criminal Court.

The Tribunal will focus on the senior political and military leaders responsible for planning, preparing, initiating, or committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The russian federation is also being held accountable in other ways — through sanctions, political condemnation, and legal proceedings before the European Court of Human Rights and other international courts.

However, holding individuals criminally accountable for the decision to launch a war of aggression is a separate and decisive step toward justice and its future prevention.

Although the ICC can prosecute those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the war, in this case it is not possible to refer the case concerning the waging of the war as such to the ICC.

The Special Tribunal will operate within the institutional structure of the Council of Europe. On June 25, 2025, a bilateral agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine on the establishment of the Tribunal was signed in Strasbourg. The Statute of the Special Tribunal is an appendix to the agreement.

Following the signing of the bilateral agreement, interested parties — including Council of Europe member states and states from around the world that are not members of the organization, as well as the European Union — may express their wish to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal. This will ensure funding for the Special Tribunal and oversight of its activities so that it can perform its statutory functions.