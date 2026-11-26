Ukrainian enterprises have developed a new all-terrain vehicle, the "Mongoose," for the needs of the Defense Forces, which is already undergoing field tests in military units. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The "BERYL" Design Bureau, together with the "RIVENIS" enterprise, created the vehicle at the request of the Ukrainian military. It is intended to transport personnel, deliver cargo, evacuate the wounded, and carry out special missions.

The developers adapted the vehicle for off-road travel, crossing water obstacles, and operation regardless of the season.

Specifications of the new Ukrainian buggy

The "Mongoose" can reach speeds of over 100 km/h, has a range of 200 km, and a payload capacity of at least 600 kg. The vehicle can transport up to 4 people or evacuate 2 wounded individuals.

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The all-terrain vehicle features a reinforced suspension, increased ground clearance, and a winch. The developers also provided for the installation of additional protective equipment, communications equipment, and navigation systems.

According to a representative of the "BERYL" Design Bureau, the vehicle was developed in accordance with the requirements of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One of its features is the possibility of repairs by the crew itself.

Alongside the field tests, Ukrainian enterprises have completed preparations for the serial production of the "Mongoose" in order to meet the military's need for such vehicles.

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