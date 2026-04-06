Ukraine simplified the procurement of pickup trucks and buggies for the Armed Forces

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a mechanism for purchasing transport for the Defense Forces, which should speed up the supply of pickups and other equipment to the front. The government granted the "Defense Procurement Agency" the status of a centralized procurement organization, which will allow the Agency to work directly with suppliers, determine requirements, and verify them. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The DOT Defense Procurement Agency will simplify the purchase of pickups and other transport for the military using decentralized budgets. The government has granted DOT the status of a centralized procurement organization. This means that the agency itself will work with suppliers, determine requirements, and verify them. The decision will make it easier to purchase pickups, which are in demand for units, as well as motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies. All this will be available on Prozorro Market - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the military does not need to go through complex procedures themselves. It is enough to choose equipment in the catalog - the system will offer verified suppliers.

This will speed up procurement and reduce risks. In the future, the list of goods is planned to be expanded - added the Prime Minister.

Addition

By Resolution No. 447, the government approved the specifics of the activities of a centralized procurement organization to meet the needs of state customers in the field of defense for the period of martial law, and also designated the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" as a centralized procurement organization to meet the needs of state customers in the field of defense.

According to the document, the "Defense Procurement Agency" will be able to conduct defense procurements in the interests of state customers in the field of defense in the electronic procurement system in one of the following ways:

in the order of open tenders through the Prozorro system;

in the order of simplified procurements;

in the order of supplier selection by requesting supplier proposals.

The Agency will form a list of goods, works, and services for defense purposes, other goods, works, and services for the guaranteed provision of security and defense needs.

The service agreement is concluded in accordance with the norms of the Civil Code of Ukraine, taking into account the requirements of the specifics, and defines:

the subject and scope of goods, works, and services for which the Agency conducts defense procurements;

the rights and obligations of the parties to the agreement during the planning, organization, and conduct of defense procurements;

the procedure for information exchange; the terms of defense procurements; the responsibility of the parties to the agreement.

The provision of services for the organization and conduct of defense procurements in the interests of state customers on the basis of a concluded agreement is carried out by the Agency free of charge.

As Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov noted, the Agency will be responsible for key stages of procurement:

market consultations;

formation and unification of technical requirements;

establishment of qualification criteria;

selection and verification of suppliers.

The unit only needs to select a category and specification in the catalog - and the system automatically determines the supplier with the best offer among the verified ones. Also, at the first stage, the catalog includes motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies - mobility tools that ensure the maneuverability of units - Fedorov said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that allows equipping aircraft and helicopters, including with weapons, communication and navigation equipment, without lengthy approvals.