Ukrainian military personnel received six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies worth 625,000 hryvnias — what their advantage is

Ukrainian servicemen use domestically produced six-seat ATC BOLT 1000 buggies designed to transport personnel and equipment and evacuate the wounded near the front line. The cost of one such vehicle is UAH 625,000, which is significantly cheaper than a new pickup truck. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The buggy was developed by the Ukrainian company Ground Force. The vehicle is designed to carry six people and has a stated payload capacity of 550 kg, including the passengers' weight.

A cargo compartment for equipment, ammunition, and other property is provided behind the seats. Its design also allows the wounded to be transported in a sitting or lying position.

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The ATC BOLT 1000 is equipped with an 85-horsepower gasoline engine, 4×4 all-wheel drive, and 350 mm of ground clearance. The vehicle also has a winch with a pulling force of 2,040 kg and a device for towing a trailer.

According to Defense Express, the first operational results demonstrated the buggy's advantages when performing certain logistical tasks, particularly due to its off-road capability, maneuverability, and ability to transport a group of servicemen.

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The ATC BOLT 1000 costs UAH 625,000. For comparison, a new Toyota Hilux in Ukraine costs from UAH 1.96 million, although these vehicles belong to different classes.

At the same time, the buggy has no armored protection, and its off-road capability depends on the nature of the terrain. Therefore, it cannot fully replace pickups or armored vehicles.

The manufacturer provides warranty service, repairs, and the supply of spare parts. The first batch of mass-produced ATC BOLT 1000 vehicles was delivered to one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' units in spring 2026.

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