France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets

The French company Safran plans to increase production of AASM HAMMER guided aerial bombs to 2,000 units per year as early as 2027. These munitions are actively used by the Ukrainian Air Force to strike Russian forces. Defense Express reports this, citing La Tribune, writes UNN.

Details

In recent years, the company has significantly expanded its production capacity. While Safran manufactured only 200 aerial bombs in 2022, it produced more than 1,000 in 2025. In 2026, it plans to produce approximately 1,400 units.

As early as next year, production could increase to 2,000 aerial bombs. The company has also halved the production cycle and continues to invest in expanding its facilities.

Why the increase in production is important for Ukraine

AASM HAMMER bombs have a solid-fuel booster that allows them to be launched from a lower altitude than conventional glide bombs. This reduces the risks to Ukrainian pilots during combat missions.

The Air Force hinted at a new modernization of Ukraine’s Su-25s – Defense Express named a possible option

The increase in production creates opportunities to scale up supplies to Ukraine, although the specific volumes of future deliveries have not yet been announced.

At the same time, Ukraine has already obtained the necessary licenses to localize AASM HAMMER production.

In addition, Safran is developing a long-range HAMMER XLR version weighing 1,000 kg. Thanks to its turbojet engine, its maximum range is expected to increase from 70 to 140 km.

French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian Gripens