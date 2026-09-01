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The Air Force hinted at a new modernization of Ukraine’s Su-25s – Defense Express named a possible option

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Air Force hinted at a new modernization of the Su-25. Defense Express suggests the integration of the “Vyrivniuvach” aerial bomb.

The Air Force hinted at a new modernization of Ukraine’s Su-25s – Defense Express named a possible option

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force has hinted that Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft may receive another upgrade involving the integration of new aircraft weaponry. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Colonel Oleksandr Diakiv, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Aviation, hinted at a possible modernization. According to him, new developments are already available for the Su-25.

This aircraft, which is standing behind me now, my native aircraft, will still show what it can do. We have plans, we have developments, and we are working on this. We have surprises for our neighbors

– Diakiv said.

The Air Force is not yet disclosing specific details of the possible upgrade. At the same time, Defense Express suggests that this may involve, in particular, the possible integration of the Ukrainian guided aerial bomb "Vyrivniuvach."

So far, the MiG-29, Su-24, and Su-27 have been named among the possible carriers of the "Vyrivniuvach," while the Su-25 was not included on this list.

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The publication notes that the Su-25’s modernization potential remains significant. As an example, it cites the Azerbaijani Su-25ML, which was slated to receive integrated Turkish SOM-B1 cruise missiles with a range of up to 250 km.

Ukrainian Su-25s have already undergone a similar upgrade in 2024 – French AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs were integrated into their weaponry at the time. Therefore, the current statements may indicate that preparations are underway for the next stage of modernizing these attack aircraft.

Gripen for Ukraine: Sybiha announced preparations of the fighter jets to defend the skies24.08.26, 13:29 • 4235 views

Stepan Haftko

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