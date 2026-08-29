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Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The two-seat Gripen F retains the combat capabilities of the Gripen E and can control unmanned fighter aircraft. Ukraine plans to acquire up to 150 Gripens.

Saab has flown the two-seat Gripen F for the first time – why this version is important for Ukraine

On August 28, Swedish company Saab flew the two-seat version of the Gripen F fighter for the first time. It is intended not only for pilot training but also for more complex combat missions. Defense Express reports this, citing Saab, writes UNN.

Details

The first flight took place at the company’s airfield in Linköping and lasted about 40 minutes. Saab said that during the test, the aircraft’s main systems and initial flight characteristics were checked.

Sweden launched a Taurus missile from a Gripen fighter jet for the first time23.08.26, 02:38 • 4472 views

The Gripen F is a two-seat version of the Gripen E and is approximately 70 cm longer than the single-seat aircraft. At the same time, it fully retains its combat capabilities, including 10 weapons hardpoints.

What is special about the Gripen F

The second crew member can not only participate in pilot training but also perform additional tasks during combat missions. In particular, the Gripen F is being considered as a platform from which the second pilot could eventually control unmanned fighters.

Gripen for Ukraine: Sybiha announced preparations of the fighter jets to defend the skies24.08.26, 13:29 • 4170 views

Brazil is actively involved in the aircraft’s development and became the first customer for the Gripen E/F. According to Saab, more than 350 Brazilian specialists are involved in the program, and this particular aircraft is to be handed over to the Brazilian Air Force after the tests are completed.

The Gripen F is important for Ukraine against the backdrop of plans to purchase a large number of Swedish fighters. Defense Express notes that Ukraine has already signed a firm agreement for the first 16 single-seat Gripen E aircraft, while overall plans may envisage up to 150 aircraft. Typically, a squadron of 12 fighters includes 1–2 two-seat aircraft, so the Gripen F could potentially become part of Ukraine’s future air fleet.

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Stepan Haftko

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