Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discussed the problem of financing Ukraine’s defense and agreed to meet in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed this with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and also agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

I spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Very productive. I thanked Ursula for her attention to Ukraine and security issues in her annual address to the European Parliament - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, the initiative to use the remaining funds from the SAFE program to support new defense projects by Ukraine and the European Union is very timely and truly necessary. It is important to implement it.

Of course, we are ready to cooperate on other security proposals that can strengthen all of Europe and each of our countries. We discussed the necessary steps to ensure our defense resilience. In great detail, we discussed the problem of financing Ukraine’s defense. We are preparing a solution to this problem and agreed to meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly - Zelenskyy summarized.

Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi