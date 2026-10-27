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Ukraine has launched its own communications satellite – it will become the foundation of an independent network to replace foreign systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1770 views

HIMERA and GomSpace have placed OBRIA NANO into orbit to test a Ukrainian satellite network. Production is planned to be relocated to Ukraine.

Ukraine has launched its own communications satellite – it will become the foundation of an independent network to replace foreign systems

The Ukrainian company HIMERA, together with Denmark’s GomSpace, has placed the first OBRIA NANO test satellite into orbit, which will become the foundation of a future independent Ukrainian satellite communications network. The spacecraft has already begun operating in space. HIMERA reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The satellite was launched on October 1, 2026, as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 space mission. It is currently undergoing scheduled tests that will help verify the technologies needed to create a fully operational satellite system.

The main goal of the OBRIA project is to provide Ukraine with its own satellite communications channels and reduce dependence on foreign operators. Such a system is particularly important during wartime, when stable communications are critically important for the country’s defense.

Ukraine plans to produce its own satellites and terminals

OBRIA NANO is operated by a Ukrainian operator. The results of its tests will be used for the further development of the satellite constellation.

In the future, the developers plan to create a network that will provide communications coverage across the entire territory of Ukraine and complement the capabilities of European satellite systems.

The next stage will be to relocate the production of satellites and ground terminals directly to Ukraine. This will enable the development of domestic space technologies and the gradual expansion of production capacity.

HIMERA is already developing secure communications systems for the Ukrainian military. Its Danish partner GomSpace specializes in developing small satellites and satellite technologies.

At the same time, OBRIA NANO is currently only a test spacecraft, not a ready-made alternative to Starlink. A fully independent network will require the launch of additional satellites and the deployment of ground infrastructure.

Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine have been restored to their previous speed level - Zelenskyy24.10.26, 15:56 • 5484 views

Stepan Haftko

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